Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

