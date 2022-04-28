Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issues Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $254,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.