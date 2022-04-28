Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.37. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

