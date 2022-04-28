WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.40-$12.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.155-$2.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.WEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.35-$3.45 EPS.

WEX stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.89. The company had a trading volume of 399,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,139. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $219.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,589.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEX will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.31.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,677,000 after acquiring an additional 140,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WEX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,286,000 after acquiring an additional 260,250 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in WEX by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

