WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. WEX updated its Q2 guidance to $3.35-$3.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.40-$12.80 EPS.

NYSE WEX traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $229.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,527.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in WEX by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in WEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WEX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $6,397,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.31.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

