WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of WOW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 518,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,447. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,421,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,421,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,000 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,955,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,484,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

