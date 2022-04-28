Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $4.04 on Thursday, hitting $228.90. 1,483,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.