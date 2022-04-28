WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Announces Earnings Results

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $35.71. 5,048,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,046. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 953,996 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

