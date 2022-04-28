WinCash (WCC) Hits Market Cap of $47,090.43

WinCash (WCC) traded up 54.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $47,090.43 and approximately $91.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

DarkCrypto (DARK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

