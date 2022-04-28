Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.53.

WIX opened at $75.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.44. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

