Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Workday worth $198,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Workday by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Workday by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 14,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $206.72 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.67 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,067.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

