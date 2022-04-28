Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $268.00 at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $312.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.34.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $206.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.07 and a 200-day moving average of $253.69. Workday has a 12-month low of $200.67 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,067.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.