WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$186.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE WSP traded up C$3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$153.40. The company had a trading volume of 82,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,315. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.07 billion and a PE ratio of 36.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$161.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$168.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. WSP Global has a one year low of C$123.71 and a one year high of C$187.94.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

