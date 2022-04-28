WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) to post $300.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WW International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.94 million. WW International reported sales of $331.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WW International will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WW International.

Get WW International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WW traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,750. WW International has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.