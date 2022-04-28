Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-3.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.390-$3.510 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.85. 5,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.