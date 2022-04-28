Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.390-$3.510 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.39-3.51 EPS.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,190,000 after acquiring an additional 113,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

