Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

XEL traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.88. 5,233,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.05.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,711,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,843,000 after purchasing an additional 93,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 922,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.