Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.43

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 8154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 53.0% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

