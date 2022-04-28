Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading 10.7% Lower This Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $66,453.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,845.72 or 0.07297962 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00053094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

