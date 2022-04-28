Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 265,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.33% of Yum! Brands worth $539,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.20. 11,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,403. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.76.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

