Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.04 Million

Brokerages predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will post $20.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.42 million and the highest is $20.47 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $21.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $115.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $118.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.44 million, with estimates ranging from $131.12 million to $140.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 93,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.69 million and a P/E ratio of 19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

