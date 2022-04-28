Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $177.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $180.70 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $159.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $707.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $779.21 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axos Financial.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AX traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,826. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

