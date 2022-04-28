Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU remained flat at $$1.58 during trading on Friday. 35,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,374. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $512.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.94. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

