Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Analysts expect Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). Edesa Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.71. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

