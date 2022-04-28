Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) will announce $732.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $752.20 million and the lowest is $714.00 million. First Horizon reported sales of $782.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. 356,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,194,384. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

