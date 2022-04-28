Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will report sales of $123.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NerdWallet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.19 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NerdWallet will report full year sales of $482.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.40 million to $487.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $582.96 million, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $592.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NerdWallet.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 13,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $156,286.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NerdWallet by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $81,006,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,005,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NRDS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 4,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

