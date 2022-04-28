Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post $1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) to post $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.12. Bank of New York Mellon also reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

