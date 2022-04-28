Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will announce $605.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $644.90 million. Transocean reported sales of $653.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 842,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,528,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.08. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

