Zacks: Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after buying an additional 428,465 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 581,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 1,421,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.86 million, a PE ratio of 227.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

