Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.38). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognition Therapeutics.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGTX shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $2.88 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

