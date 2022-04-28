Zacks: Analysts Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.43. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.36. Ducommun has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

