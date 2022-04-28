Zacks: Analysts Expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Globalstar also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globalstar.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of GSAT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 3,531,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,690,021. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

