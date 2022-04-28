Zacks: Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 484,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,701,831. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 576,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.