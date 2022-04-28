Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Orion Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,940. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.84. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 138,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

