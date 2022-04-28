Zacks: Analysts Expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) to report sales of $479.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $486.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $472.59 million. Weibo posted sales of $458.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Weibo by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weibo by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Weibo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,828. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

