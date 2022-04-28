Zacks: Analysts Expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) to report sales of $479.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $486.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $472.59 million. Weibo posted sales of $458.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weibo.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Weibo by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weibo by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Weibo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,828. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
