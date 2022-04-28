Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

ARHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 9,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,967. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 218,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

