Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will post $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. Banco Bradesco reported sales of $5.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year sales of $20.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $20.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.40 billion to $22.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%.

BBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,083,695. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.18.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 158,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

