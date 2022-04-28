Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) to announce $73.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspirato’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full-year sales of $353.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.14 million to $354.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $485.19 million, with estimates ranging from $479.97 million to $491.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspirato.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million.

ISPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

ISPO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 15,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $319,584.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Inspirato as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspirato Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspirato (ISPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.