Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.12. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

SFBS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of SFBS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 145,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.00. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $6,658,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

