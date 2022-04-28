Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,043.01%.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.