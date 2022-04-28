Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.20. UGI posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.30. 19,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,154. UGI has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

