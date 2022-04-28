Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will announce $526.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.70 million and the highest is $661.00 million. UWM posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $605.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

UWMC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In related news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

