Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will post $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.78. 1,323,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

