Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 45.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

CSSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of CSSE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.57. 972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,526. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $47.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

