Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. ICF International reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of ICFI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.59. 64,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62. ICF International has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $108.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

