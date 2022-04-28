Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. New Mountain Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,350. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

