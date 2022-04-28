Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Universal Display reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.03. The company had a trading volume of 547,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.02. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

About Universal Display (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.