Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vivid Seats.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEAT. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ:SEAT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,120. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

