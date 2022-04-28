Zacks: Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Post $0.94 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.99. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,867. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

