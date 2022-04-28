ZBG Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $152,519.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (ZT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $152,519.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

